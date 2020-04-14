Posted by admin

Council to consider relief fund to help local businesses recover from pandemic

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 — The Bardstown City Council will consider measures at its meeting this evening that will help ease the financial burden the COVID-19 pandemic has created on Bardstown businesses.

In addition to an anticipated grant of $20,000 to Tri-County United Way for their distribution, the city also will create the COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Relief Program.

The program will offer qualifying businesses grants of up to $2,000 to small businesses to help in the recovery of their business operations. The grants will be drawn from an initial fund of $65,000 that will be created by reallocation of funds in the current fiscal year budget.

For the purpose of the grant, a “small business” is defined as a business categorized as “non-essential” and required to close or reduce operations by Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive orders; was open before Jan. 1, 2020; had revenue of $1 million or less; or employed fewer than 50 employees.

The relief funds are only available to small businesses inside the corporate city limits of Bardstown.

Franchise businesses do not qualify for the COVID-19 grants.

Eligible businesses include:

Retail (general or specialty)

Barber / beauty salons

service businesses

restaurants

childcare/daycare centers

other small businesses closed by executive order.

Businesses not eligible for the grants include:

Home occupations

Real estate agents and companies

Attorneys

Finance and accounting firms

Food trucks

Not-for-profit organizations

Landlords and rental property owners.

DEADLINES. Applications will be available on the City of Bardstown website, and will be accepted from April 20, 2020 through May 4, 2020. Funds will be awarded starting May 29, 2020.

All businesses affected by the pandemic are encouraged to apply.

The council will consider the relief proposal at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

-30-