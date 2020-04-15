Obituary: Cody N. Smith, 21, Cox’s Creek
Cody N. Smith, 21, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, as a result of a car accident. He was born Aug. 20, 1998, and graduated from Nelson County High School class of 2016.
He is survived by his parents, Patrick and Tammy Smith; 12 siblings, Amanda (Bobby) Simpson, Amber Hale, Branden Sherley, Brittany Smith, Cheryl Smith, Chasity (Hunter) Hutchins, Danielle Kiser, Eric Smith, Julie Smith, Kayla Smith, Patrick Smith, Samantha Smith; and one aunt, Loretta (Larry) Lewis.
The family will announce a Celebration of Cody’s life at a later date.
In light of Cody’s battle with Schizophrenia, expressions of sympathy may be made to Schizophrenia and Related Disorders Alliance of America.
The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-