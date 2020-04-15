Posted by admin

No new COVID-19 cases in Nelson County; Kroger testing underway in select locations

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 — The Lincoln Trail District Health Department reported Wednesday that there was one new COVID-19 case confirmed in the district’s six-county area. The additional new case brings the district’s total number of cases to 60.

The new case is in Hardin County, which brings that county’s total number of cases to 27.

Nelson County has not had a new case reported since Saturday, April 11. Nelson County’s total number of positive cases remains at 13.

The other counties with cases in the Lincoln Trail District include Marion County with 12; LaRue County with 3; Washington County with 3; and Meade County with 2.

The Lincoln Trail health department reports that 51 of the 60 cases are on home isolation or have been released from monitoring.

KROGER TESTING. Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Sunday that the state has partnered with Kroger Co. to perform as many as 20,000 COVID-19 tests at select stores in Kentucky.

The first testing site is in Frankfort, with plans to add sites in McCracken, Hopkins, Pike and Pulaski.

Due to the limited number of tests, Kroger will follow the testing criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control to determine eligibility for the tests.

PRIORITY ONE. This group includes individuals with active symptoms (fever plus cough, and/or shortness of breath) who are healthcare workers actively caring for patients.

PRIORITY TWO. This group includes individuals with active symptoms who are at highest risk for complications with infection:

• Patients in long-term care facilities

• Patients 65 years of age and older

• Patients with underlying medical conditions

• First responders

PRIORITY THREE. This group includes individuals who have active symptoms but do not meet the previous criteria:

• Critical infrastructure workers

• Individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing high COVID-19 hospitalizations

NON-PRIORITY. Non-Priority includes individuals without symptoms. Individuals who meet the criteria above will be able to make an appointment online. After completion of a series of screening questions, an online portal will allow you to choose an appointment date and time to be tested.

Until Kroger testing is available in our counties, individuals without a primary care provider should call their local Care First or Urgent Care Centers.

Another option for those that live in areas serviced by Hardin Memorial Health is the Patient Symptom Hotline at (270) 979-7777.

If you are ill and not sure what to do, follow the guidance listed in the “When to Seek Care” graph below.



