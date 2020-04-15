Posted by admin

Council OKs funds for COVID-19 relief program for city’s small businesses

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 — The Bardstown City Council held a special noontime meeting Wednesday to hold second reading on a budget amendment that will fund the city’s COVID-19 Business Relief Program.

POST-PANDEMIC SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF. With the help of Aaron Boles, the city’s chief financial officer, the city’s final action Wednesday sets aside $65,000 from its budget to fund up in grants for businesses in the city limits to help their financial recovery from the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Mayor Dick Heaton said that the private sector has committed to contribute $15,000 to this fund as well, which will create an $80,000 fund from which to the city will provide grants to local businesses.

Heaton said the city will accept additional donations to its business relief fund, and those contributions will be tax-deductible.

“I would love to see the fund grow to $100,000,” he said. “If the need is there we hope to have the funding available to help these businesses.”

Heaton said an second phase of the recovery plan is still taking shape, but said it will come together as things move forward.

He told Margie Bradford and Jim Brooks, hosts of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show, that he’s already at work forming a team of community members to help shape that second phase.

HELP FOR NON-PROFITS. The action the city took Wednesday also provides for an immediate donation of $20,000 to Tri-County United Way for grants to local non-profit organizations adversely affected by the pandemic.

Heaton said that the local business leaders have volunteered to contribute private funding to the recovery efforts, and the private sector has already agreed to add $15,000 to the city’s initial $20,000 donation.

Tri-County United Way will provide grants of up to $2,000 in assistance to qualifying non-profits, which can include local school resource centers and other organizations that provide assistance to the public.

For more information and an application, check the City of Bardstown website for details.

