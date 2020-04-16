Posted by admin

Obituary: Helen Carbol, SCN, 92, Nazareth

Helen Carbol, SCN, 92, formerly Sister Frederica, died April 14, 2020, at Nazareth. She was born in Lansing, Ohio. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 67 years.

She served in educational ministries, teaching primary grades in Kentucky and Maryland. She served as principal at Resurrection School in Louisville and Corpus Christi School in Wheeling, West Va, where she also served in family ministry.

She served in secondary education, teaching history at LaSallete Academy in Covington, and history and English at St. John Central High School in Bellaire, Ohio. From 1995-1998, she served as an English teacher at Sisters of Holy Family of Nazareth High School in Warsaw, Poland. From 1998-2011, she served her SCN Community in a variety of ministries in Bardstown and Louisville as a community service volunteer.

She is survived by one sister, Mary Dolores Crawford of Elyria, Ohio; one brother, John F Carbol of Grove Citym, Ohio; and by her religious community.

She will be buried in the Nazareth Cemetery at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020. The prayer ritual will be filmed and will be shared. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may go to the Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

