Obituary: Connie Shields Lewis, 77, Willisburg

Connie Shields Lewis, 77, of Willisburg, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 4, 1943, in Nelson County to the late Forrest and Myrtle Trent Shields. She was a retired employee of Wilbert Plastic Services and Fruit Of The Loom, and was a member of the Rock Bridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the piano and gardening.

in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Beverly Donna Lewis.

She is survived by two sons, Mike (Marilynn) Lewis of Willisburg and Phillip (Anne) Lewis of Swansboro, N.C.; two sisters, JoAnn Shields of Chaplin and Charlotte Shields of Bardstown; one brother, Eugene “Buck” (Wanda) Shields of Bardstown; one son-in-law, Todd Lewis of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Patrick Jewell, Blake Jewell, Jessica Mattingly, and PJ Lewis; and one great-grandchild, Payton Jewell.

The funeral is private.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Flaget Cancer Center, 4359 New Shepherdsville Road, Bardstown.

The Houghlin-Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

