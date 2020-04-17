Obituary: Kayla Spalding Harrell, 28, Springfield
Kayla Spalding Harrell, 28, of Springfield, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her parents home. She was born Oct. 15, 1991, in Louisville. She was a hairdresser at V Salon in Bardstown. She was a 2010 graduate of Nelson County High School and a graduate of Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Bill Spalding.
She is survived by her husband, John Harrell of Springfield; one daughter, Addison Harrell; one son, Gentry Osborne; her parents, Jim and Deanna Spalding of Bardstown; one sister, Maddie Spalding of Bardstown; one brother, Andrew Spalding of Bardstown; her maternal grandmother, Ellie (Morton) Dale of Indiana; her maternal grandfather, Ken (Mary Jo) Neal of Indiana; her paternal grandmother, Martha Spalding of Springfield; her father-in-law, Roger Harrell of Bardstown; her mother-in-law, Joni Sparrow of Springfield; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private graveside will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to Shirley’s Way, American Cancer Society, or toward her benefit at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-