Posted by admin

Obituary: Kayla Spalding Harrell, 28, Springfield

Kayla Spalding Harrell, 28, of Springfield, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her parents home. She was born Oct. 15, 1991, in Louisville. She was a hairdresser at V Salon in Bardstown. She was a 2010 graduate of Nelson County High School and a graduate of Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology.

KAYLA SPALDING HARRELL

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Bill Spalding.

She is survived by her husband, John Harrell of Springfield; one daughter, Addison Harrell; one son, Gentry Osborne; her parents, Jim and Deanna Spalding of Bardstown; one sister, Maddie Spalding of Bardstown; one brother, Andrew Spalding of Bardstown; her maternal grandmother, Ellie (Morton) Dale of Indiana; her maternal grandfather, Ken (Mary Jo) Neal of Indiana; her paternal grandmother, Martha Spalding of Springfield; her father-in-law, Roger Harrell of Bardstown; her mother-in-law, Joni Sparrow of Springfield; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private graveside will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Shirley’s Way, American Cancer Society, or toward her benefit at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-