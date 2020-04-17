Posted by admin

No new COVID-19 cases in the county since Saturday; Lincoln Trail total now 63 cases

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, April 17, 2020 — The Lincoln Trail District Health Department reported Thursday afternoon that there were 3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the district’s six-county area. The additional new case brings the district’s total number of cases to 63.

The new cases were one each reported in Hardin, LaRue and Marion counties.

Nelson County has not had a new case reported since Saturday, April 11. Nelson County’s total number of positive cases remains at 13.

The total cases in the Lincoln Trail District’s counties include: Hardin County, 28; LaRue County, 4; Marion County, 13; Meade County, 2; Nelson County, 13; and Washington County, 3.

Of the 63 cases reported in the Lincoln Trail Health Distirct, 55 cases are on home isolation or have been released from monitoring.

STRESS & MENTAL HEALTH. Due to the disruption of our normal daily lives, family and friends may be experiencing overwhelming stress and anxiety.

These affects can manifest themselves as worry about loved ones’ health; changes in sleep patterns; difficulty concentrating; worsening of existing health problems; or increased use of substances such as alcohol or tobacco.

Some people can handle the stress of the changes well, others may be more vulnerable to the stress and anxiety. Those who may be more vulnerable include:

• Senior adults

• People who are at higher risk to COVID-19 due to chronic diseases

• Children and teens

• Healthcare workers and first responders

• People with mental health or substance use disorders

The Lincoln Trail District Health Department encourages people to use technology and creativity to help bridge the social distance among our vulnerable friends and family while still maintaining proper physical distance.

Some families have chosen to stand on the porch and visit from 6 feet away. Many workplaces have created virtual workspaces to keep employees connected. Churches are offering online and televised services, as well as hosting digital small group classes. Even gyms are offering online or televised programs to help keep people in their normal routines.

The health department encourages the public to take breaks from watching or reading news stories about the COVID-19 outbreak. Make time to quiet your mind and unwind. Take care of your physical body through healthy eating and regular exercise. And finally, never hesitate to reach out to your physician or a mental health provider if you feel you are no longer able to cope alone.

-30-