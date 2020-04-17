Obituary: Clifton Owen Flener Jr., 38, Cox’s Creek
Clifton Owen Flener Jr., 38, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Owen Flener Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Judy Thomas (Glen); two sisters, Kimberly Rowe and Tasha Flener; two brothers, Richard Rowe and Bobby Parker; and a host of extended family and friends.
Cremation was chosen.
The Mcfarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.
