Obituary: Clifton Owen Flener Jr., 38, Cox’s Creek

Clifton Owen Flener Jr., 38, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Owen Flener Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Judy Thomas (Glen); two sisters, Kimberly Rowe and Tasha Flener; two brothers, Richard Rowe and Bobby Parker; and a host of extended family and friends.

Cremation was chosen.

The Mcfarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

