Posted by admin

No new virus cases reported in county in last week; expect restrictions to continue

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, April 18, 2020 — A week has passed since Nelson County had its last confirmed case of COVID-19 reported by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

Nelson County has reported 13 cases. The county’s last new case was reported on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

According to the district’s press release issued this afternoon, the six-county district has only one new COVID-19 case to report — one new case in Meade County.

The additional case brings the district’s total to 64 cases.

The per-county case total is as follows:

Hardin 28

LaRue 4

Marion 13

Meade 3

Nelson 13

Washington 3

Of the reported 64 cases, 57 cases are on home isolation or have been released from monitoring.

COVID-19 Q & A

Q: If someone tests positive for the virus, why aren’t all the members in that household also tested?

A: In the words of Gov. Andy Beshear, “there is still a resource scarcity, and we want to make sure that those who need testing the most, get it.”

For that reason, persons who receive a test must meet certain criteria, even those who live in the household of a confirmed case of COVID-19. Individuals with no symptoms are considered the lowest priority. Health care providers, individuals with chronic medical conditions, or those with compromised immune systems that are exhibiting active symptoms need to be diagnosed quickly, and thus receive priority for testing.

Q: How much longer is everything going to be shut down?

A: In comparison to surrounding states, Gov. Beshear’s early actions have saved lives and dramatically reduced the number of cases within Kentucky.

The Governor has suggested that projections may indicate the possibility for lifting social distancing restrictions in early May.

According to the Governor, restrictions will not be lifted all at once. In addition, there must be scientific evidence that would support this decision such as a sustained downward trend in the number of new cases and a marked resiliency present in high-risk populations.

A second spike in cases can occur if physical distancing restrictions are lifted too soon. Early reports from China are indicating a resurgence in new cases which demonstrates that this possibility is real.

Kentuckians must understand that this may be our new norm until May or perhaps longer.

-30-