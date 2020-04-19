Posted by admin

Obituary: Richard Donald ‘Donnie’ Carwile, 71, Bardstown

Richard Donald “Donnie” Carwile, 71, of Bardstown, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Jan. 17, 1949, in Farmville, Va., to the late Richard Carroll and Anne Dean Carwile. He loved his work as an engineer for Mantissa Corporation and had several patents for his designs. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his family. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his sister, Joan Carwile Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Bass Carwile; one daughter, Jennifer Mathis of Wilmington, N,C.; one son, Richard Carwile (Sandy) of Bloomfield; one sister, Carol Anne Reynolds of Pamplin, Va.; one brother; Jimmy Carwile (Eunice) of Farmville, Va.; eight grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Due to the current gathering restrictions, a private service will be held. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date for all of his friends and family to celebrate his life.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Bloomfield Baptist Church Missions Fund.

The Houghlin-Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

