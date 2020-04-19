Posted by admin

Obituary: Jeffrey Wayne Hutchison, 54, Louisville

Jeffrey Wayne Hutchison, 54, of Louisville, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Louisville. He was a driver for Messer and Associates, a proud union member and a member of the American Motorcycle Association. He was baptized at the First Christian Church of Lebanon Junction. He also was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and Reserves, where he was an Apache Pilot.

He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Hutchison, Jr.; two brothers, John Stewart Hutchison and Bruce Roy Hutchison; one sister and brother-in-law, Mary Catherine “Cathy” Wade and Mark Wade.

Survivors include one daughter, Kathryn Nicole Hutchison; three sons, Jesse Wayne Hutchison (Alisa), Casey Lee Hutchison and John Stewart Hutchison; his mother, June Kerrick Hutchison; and four grandchildren, Tristan Arianna, Anthony and Liam.

Services and burial will be private.

The family has chosen to offer a drive-thru viewing from 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. There will be parking lot attendants to assist with direction.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

