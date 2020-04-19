Posted by admin

Obituary: Norma Jean Beaulieu, 78, Lebanon Junction

Norma Jean Beaulieu, 78, of Lebanon Junction, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home. She was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Florence Welker Conlin; one sister, Donna Ritchie; and one brother, Charles Conlin.

Survivors include her husband, Authur Robert Beaulieu; four sons,

William Beaulieu (Marti), Robert Beaulieu (Elizabeth), George Beaulieu (Sue) and Michael Beaulieu (Susan); one sister, Mary Bischoff; four grandchildren, Erin, Hannah, Corey and Sommer; and one great-granddaughter, Dakota.

Services, visitation and burial will be private.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

