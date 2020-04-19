Posted by admin

Obituary: Ince Kovacs, 84, Louisville

Ince Kovacs, 84, of Louisville, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was an engineer and owner of Kovacs Welding and Manufacturing. He was cofounder of the Hungarian American club and member of the American Welding Society.

He immigrated to the United States in 1956 following a failed uprising in his home country. A revolution was initiated by groups of college students wishing to be free from an oppressive communist government. As an Army tank commander, he took sides with the students cause and joined the Freedom Fighters. He was injured in the skirmish and forced to flee Hungary. America offered refuge to a number of Hungarians. Catholic Organizations in Louisville stepped in to support the refugees during their settlement. Even with his heavy Hungarian accent he was always quick and proud to say, “ I am an American! ”

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gabriella.

He is survived by two daughters, Anna Kovacs (Butch), and Angela Hendrick; one son, Istvan Kovacs (Terra); seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Agnes Building Fund.

The Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

