Sunday update: No new cases in Nelson; Beshear details biz reopening guidelines

Sunday, April 19, 2020 — More than one week has passed since Nelson County had its last new confirmed case of COVID-19 reported by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

In fact, the six-county health district had no new cases of the virus to report on Sunday.

So far, Nelson County has still only had 13 cases reported. The county’s last new case was reported on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Lincoln Trail Health Department District remains at 64.

The last new cases reported in the district was one new case reported Saturday in Meade County.

The per-county case total is as follows:

Hardin 28

LaRue 4

Marion 13

Meade 3

Nelson 13

Washington 3

Of the reported 64 cases, 57 cases are on home isolation or have been released from monitoring.

THE WAY FORWARD. Gov. Andy Beshear, using the guidance offered by President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Response Team, has unveiled the seven benchmarks that he and Kentucky officials are using to determine when businesses in the state can reopen.

GOV. ANDY BESHEAR

Beshear made it clear Friday that reopening won’t happen immediately.

People will still required to quarantine for 14 days if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive. Communities may need to shelter at home again should there be a surge in the number of virus cases.

Not all of the benchmarks must be met before some businesses can reopen, but they will all need to be met before life and businesses return to pre-pandemic operation.

The seven benchmarks are:

The number and rate of new cases

Increased testing capacity

More personal protective equipment

Ability to protect an at-risk population

Ability to social distance

Preparedness to deal with a possible future spike

Status of vaccine and treatment

The most important of these to initially watch are the number of new cases. Beshear said we will have to see a decrease of new COVID-19 patients for 14 consecutive days before restrictions can start to let up.

If we see a decrease in cases for 14 days, have a decrease in patients being cared for outside of the normal healthcare system (right now there are none in Kentucky) and have robust testing for healthcare workers, the state would be able to start reopening in small ways, called “Phase one.”

PHASE ONE. That first phase of opening would still be seriously restricted, based on guidelines from the White House.

Under Phase One, schools will remain closed, people still wouldn’t be able to gather in groups larger than 10, bars would not be able to open, gyms would only be able to open if there’s social distancing, large venues would only be open if there is social distancing and there would be no outside visits to senior living or nursing homes.

Businesses allowed to reopen under Phase One would still face significant restrictions and would have to be able to check people’s temperature when they come in.

STATE OBSTACLES TO REOPENING. The large obstacle facing the state’s reopening is the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and sufficient testing capacity.

The state, just like states across the country, has had to compete for a limited supply of personal protective equipment.

Kentucky has yet to have the testing capacity other states have, and in order to meet the guidelines to reopen, the state will need to have “robust” testing available for its healthcare workers.

