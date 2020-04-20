Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Joan ‘Joanie’ Smith Mudd, 57, Springfield

Mary Joan “Joanie” Smith Mudd, 57, of Keeneland Dr., Springfield, died at 2 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband David Mudd; two daughters, Tracy (Stephen) Duke of Louisville and Danielle (Brandon) Sweazy of Bardstown; one son, Donnie (Brittany) Mudd of Springfield; her mother, Mary Helen Yates Smith of Springfield; one sister, Lynn (Bobby) Goff of Springfield; seven brothers, Bobby (Crystal) Smith, Danny (Susie) Smith, Jerry (Lynn) Smith, Sheridan (Michelle) Smith, Larry Smith, Joe B. (Samie) Smith and Steve Smith, all of Springfield; and five grandchildren.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic services will be private for immediate family only. Burial is in St. Rose Cemetery.

A memorial mass will be held later this year at St. Rose Catholic Church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

