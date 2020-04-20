Posted by admin

Obituary: Vernon Coulter, 80, Bardstown

Vernon Coulter, 80, of Bardstown, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 11, 1939, in Lebanon to the late Marvin and Mildred Lanham Coulter. He was a retired vocational instructor of heating and air for the Nelson County Vocational School for 27 years. He had his own heating and air business for many years. He was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church since 1971 where he served as a deacon until recently due to his health. He was a 3rd Degree Mason and a former Scoutmaster for Troop 147 of Bardstown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Curtis Coulter; and an infant sister, Virginia Coulter.

He is survived by his wife, Venita Tosh Coulter; three sons, Mike Coulter of Louisville, Ricky (Sherry) Coulter of Bardstown, and Jimmy (Paulette) Coulter of Lebanon; three sisters, Darlene Ferguson of Russellville, Brenda Stevens of Springfield, and Rita Stirn of Louisville; six brothers, Marvin “JR” Coulter Jr. of Springfield, Harold Coulter of Lawrenceburg, Russell Coulter of Chaplin, Bruce Coulter of Bardstown and Kelly Coulter of Springfield; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The services are private.

The family requests expression of sympathy take the form of donations to the Mill Creek Baptist Church Building Fund.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-