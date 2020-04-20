Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Frances Chesser, 91, Taylorville

Mary Frances Chesser, 91, of Taylorville, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born June 14, 1928, in Spencer County to the late Willie and Ollie Truax Martin. She was a retired food service employee at Spencer County Elementary. She was a member of New Hope Tabernacle and former member of Taylorsville First Assembly of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Wayne Chesser; six sisters; and six brothers.

She is survived by three daughters, Betty (Joe) Vires of Taylorsville, Shan (Hal) Hare of Lakeland, Fla., and Shawna (Donald) Ingram of Taylorsville; three sons, Wayne (Anna) Chesser of Mount Washington, Orville (Imogene) Chesser of Taylorsville, and Randy (Tonya) Chesser of Bloomfield; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.

The funeral is private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to New Hope Tabernacle.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

