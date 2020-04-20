Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail Health Dept. reports one new COVID-19 case in Hardin County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, April 21, 2020 — Only one new COVID-19 case was reported Monday in the six-county Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The one new case was reported in Hardin County, making a total of 65 cases in the district.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 29

LaRue 4

Marion 13

Meade 3

Nelson 13

Washington 3

Of the 65 cases, 58 cases are on home isolation or have been released from monitoring.

DRUG ADDICTION AND COVID-19. America is still in the midst of a serious substance abuse epidemic, the Lincoln Trail Health Department reported Monday. According to the National Institutes of Health, COVID-19 could be especially dangerous to individuals who smoke tobacco, marijuana, or use vaping products. This in is due to the damaging effect COVID-19 can have on the lungs. Additionally, the effects of these substances may make recovery from COVID-19 more difficult.

Chronic respiratory disease is known to increase overdose risk among people taking opioids. Already at risk for many diseases and underserved by the healthcare system, people with addiction disorders may have even more limited access to health care if hospitals are pushed to capacity by COVID-19. High rates of homelessness and incarceration in this population can create higher exposure to the virus due to close contact with others who are at high risk.

Finally, many of the public health measures that have been implemented can create additional barriers for substance users. Access to syringe service programs, medications, and support systems may be disrupted, and ability to self-isolate can be difficult due to unstable housing in many cases. As a result, those in recovery face additional stress and may be at increased risk for relapse.

COVID-19 has altered the operation of many human service agencies. Programs are still available for people who inject drugs and those who are in active recovery. Many mental health services including individual, group, and peer support meetings are now offered online or virtually. Individuals seeking recovery services should contact their local providers for more information on availability. If you have access to the internet, visit findhelpnowky.org. Finally, communities that have existing Syringe Service Programs (SSPs) are still providing limited services.

For more information, contact the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, www.ltdhd.org.

-30-