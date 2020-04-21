Posted by admin

New COVID-19 case pushes Nelson Co. total to 14; 7 released from quarantine

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 — Nelson County has its 14th positive case of the COVID-19 virus, according a press release issued Tuesday afternoon by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

Local sources say the county’s latest COVID-19 patient is a 26-year-old woman who lives in Bardstown. The woman will quarantine at home for two weeks.

In addition to the new Nelson County case, a new case was reported in Hardin County, pushing the district total to 67.

The total number of cases per county:

Hardin 30

LaRue 4

Marion 13

Meade 3

Nelson 14

Washington 3

Sixty of the 67 COVID-19 cases are on home isolation or have been released from monitoring.

In his report to Nelson Fiscal Court Tuesday morning, Nelson County Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Prewitt reported that of the COVID-19 cases in the county, only one is hospitalized. Five are under quarantine, and seven individuals have been released from quarantine.

Prewitt’s report to Nelson Fiscal Court was given before the 14th case was confirmed by Lincoln Trail.

HEALTH INSURANCE. If you or someone in your family is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, contact your health provider to determine if it is necessary to seek care. Keep your healthcare provider informed of your condition, especially if you are feeling worse.

If you do not have health insurance, visit the Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange to see what programs you may qualify to participate in. Visit https://kyhbe.ky.gov/ for more information.

