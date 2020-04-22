Posted by admin

Bardstown Board of Education approves May 20th as last day of school

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 — The last day of school for Bardstown City Schools is Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

The Bardstown Board of Education approved the change during its teleconference board meeting Tuesday at noon.

At the request of Gov. Andy Beshear, the schools will not return to normal classroom operating this school year.

The district’s last day of school originally was planned for May 29, 2020. But the board had the chance to change that after the Kentucky Department of Education changed how it will count the NTI (Non-Traditional Instruction) days that districts will be using the rest of the school year.

NTI days are now being counted as 7 hour instructional days. And the school calendar also gets one day back because the May 19th primary election has been moved to June 23, 2020.

By counting the NTI days as 7 hour days, the district will meet the minimum number of instructional hours by May 20.

Superintendent Ryan Clark said he has observed some of the remote teaching the district’s teachers are doing, and was impressed by the quality and depth of instruction.

In other business, the board:

approved providing emergency leave to district employees if the need is related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

approved a resolution that certified evaluations not completed this school year will be rolled over into the next school year.

NEXT UP. The board next meetings at noon on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

-30-