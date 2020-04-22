Posted by admin

City school board discusses higher cost estimates for new elementary school

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 — The Bardstown Board of Education closely reviewed new — and higher — cost estimates for the new Bardstown Elementary School that will be built on the former Salt River property on Templin Avenue.

The board of education first approved revisions to the elementary school’s BG-1 document, which is the initial project application provided to the Kentucky Depatment of Education (KDE).

Jennifer Cash, an architect with Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects, explained that the revision was required by KDE was the formal addition of the construction manager for the project.

The addition of the construction manager also added $546,488 to the cost of the $21.8 million project, a fact that didn’t go unnoticed by the members of the board, who questioned why the fee wasn’t present on the original BG-1 application.

Superintendent Ryan Clark told the board that when the BG-1 was created, a decision had not been made to use a construction manager. That decision was reached after the BG-1 was sent to the state.

Clark defended the use of a construction manager, who he said would provide close oversight on the project and in the end, help the district find opportunities to trim construction costs when feasible.

“You have a third party overseeing the project,” Clark said. “There are muliple ways a construction manager can find ways to save us money.”

SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION COST INCREASE. The board also approved a BG-3 document for the elementary school project.

The BG-3 — required by KDE — provides the probable cost of the new elementary school building, and is the final step before going out for bids.

The board questioned the increase of $700,000 from the original construction cost estimates.

Cash told the board that in the current environment, the bids for construction could run higher. The construction costs estimate on the BG-3 was the best estimate available.

This is the best cost estimate until the bids are opened and based on pre-COVID-19 conditions, she said

The BG-3 is based on the design and a refining of the construction documents, which explains the $700,000 increase. Its approval was required before the district could advertise for bids to build the new school.

The board approved the BG-3. Board member Andy Stone noted that the current costs were nearly 10 percent over the original cost estimate.

THE BARDSTOWN WAY. In his report to the board, Superintendent Clark reported to the board the work he has been doing in helping create a strategic plan for the district as part of his professional growth.

In his introduction of a slide show about the plan, he noted that the strategic plan would be a “living document” that will be shaped and changed as needed.

The “Bardstown Way” presentation provided an overview of the priorities identified so far in the project.

Priority 1: A focus on people, staff, parents, and alumni, to help students achieve their transition goals, and continue to recruit diverse and talented professionals.

Priority 2: Strengthen communication. This includes celebrating the district’s brand and its value in the community.

Priority 3: Creating opportunities for students to create a meaningful and rewarding education journey.

Clark also offered the board the qualities of a “Bardstown Graduate.”

A Bardstown Graduate is a student who is:

a goal-directed and resilient individual

an effective communicator

a critical thinker

an empathetic collaborator

an ethical global citizen

The overall goal of the strategic plan is to propel the district forward, Clark explained.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown Board of Education meets again at noon on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

