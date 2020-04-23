Posted by admin

Obituary: Harold Willard Brown, 82, Bloomfield

HAROLD WILLARD BROWN

Harold Willard Brown, 82, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Norton Healthcare Pavillion in Louisville. He was born Oct. 4, 1937, in Washington County to the late Elmore and Frances Coulter Brown. He was a longtime farmer and loved farming. He was a loyal employee for Jack Shields, John Robert and Eleanor Shields and Ann, Mickey and Alli O’Bryan. He loved his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jean Brown; one son Eric Brown; and one brother Purdom Brown.

He is survived by one daughter, Vicky (Dennis) Grubbs of Bardstown; two sons, Stuart Brown (Sandra Fields) of Bardstown and Timmy (Rhonda) Brown of Bloomfield; one brother, Gene (Lavonne) Brown of Bardstown; and one daughter-in-law, Sherry Brown of Mount Washington; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

The family followed his wishes for cremation and there will be no public visitation or services.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield was in charge of arrangements.

