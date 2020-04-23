Posted by admin

Obituary: David Coyle Borders, 73, Bardstown

David Coyle Borders, 73, of Stringtown Rd., Bardstown, formerly of Springfield, died at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys Mudd Borders; two daughters, Dana (Steve) Carrico and Dawn Borders, both of Springfield; one son, Parker Borders of Bardstown; one sister, Dixie Smith of Bardstown; one brother, James H. “Bodo” Borders of Leitchfield; and two grandsons, Peyton Carrico and Mason Carrico.

Funeral services will be private with burial in St. Rose Cemetery.

Because of the COVID19 pandemic there will be no public visitation but if you wish you can send a single rose with your name on it to be placed on a chair in lieu of your presence.

A memorial mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown will be held later this year with an announcement prior to that time.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

