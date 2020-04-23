Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail reports 1 new COVID-19 case in Nelson County; district total now 71

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 — One new COVID-19 case was reported Wednesday in Nelson County, bringing the county’s total to 15.

The six-county Lincoln Trail District Health Department reported Wednesday that 3 additional case were reported in the district along with the new on in Nelson County. This brings the district’s total to 71.

Two new cases were reported Wednesday in Meade County, and one additional case was reported in Hardin County.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 31

LaRue 4

Marion 13

Meade 5

Nelson 15

Washington 3

Currently, 62 cases are on home isolation or have been released from monitoring.

MORE TESTING AVAILABLE. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday during his daily press conference that testing will soon be available to the general public at testing sites operated by Kroger, which currently include Kroger stores in Pikeville, Somerset, Madisonville and Paducah. New testing sites will be available starting next week in Lexington, Louisville, Owensboro and Bowling Green.

To register for a free COVID-19 test, visit krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

LOCAL TESTING. Hardin Memorial Hospital announced Wednesday that it will begin offering COVID-19 testing at three of its outpatient locations — including the HMH Bardstown Medical Center, 3615 E. John Rowan in Bardstown.

The other two testing sites will be located at the Respiratory Viral Evaluation Clinic on Woodland Drive in Elizabethtown, and the HMH Meade County Family Medicine in Brandenburg.

Due to the anticipated demand, testing is by appointment only. Testing is only available to patients referred by a healthcare provider or via the HMH Patient Symptom Hotline, (270) 979-7777.

Increased testing at outpatient locations will allow convenient access for patients with symptoms and minimize influxes at the HMH emergency department while maintaining physical distancing.

Patients experiencing respiratory symptoms are encouraged to call the HMH Patient Symptom Hotline, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nurses will field questions and direct patients to the appropriate level of care.

Hotline use should be limited to those with symptoms or those with a loved one experiencing symptoms, such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

-30-