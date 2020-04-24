Posted by admin

HMH COVID-19 testing to open soon in Bardstown, Hardin and Meade counties

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 23, 2020 — Hardin Memorial Health (HMH) announced Wednesday that it has expanded COVID-19 patient testing to three outpatient locations in Nelson, Hardin and Meade counties. Due to potentially high volumes, testing is only available by appointment to patients referred by a healthcare provider or via the HMH Patient Symptom Hotline, (270) 979-7777.

HMH Bardstown Family Medical Center

COVID-19 testing will be conducted by appointment only at the following HMH locations:

HMH Medical Group – Bardstown Family Medical Center, 3615 E. John Rowan in Bardstown

Respiratory Viral Evaluation Clinic (RVEC) at 1004 Woodland Drive in Elizabethtown

HMH Medical Group – Meade County Family Medicine at 534 Hillcrest Drive in Brandenburg

Increased testing at outpatient locations will allow convenient access for patients with symptoms and minimize influxes at the HMH emergency department while maintaining physical distancing.

Patients experiencing respiratory symptoms are encouraged to call the HMH Patient Symptom Hotline, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nurses will field questions and direct patients to the appropriate level of care. Hotline use should be limited to those with symptoms or those with a loved one experiencing symptoms, such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

The timing of HMH resuming more normal day-to-day operations remains undecided. HMH is actively following trusted national resources and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s guidelines.

The community is encouraged to show their support of front-line healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating to the HMH Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund at ourhmh.org/online-donations. All gifts will directly benefit HMH caregivers.

