Obituary: Leah Nora McRay, 42, Bardstown

Leah Nora McRay, 42, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Mercer County. She was born June 23, 1977, in Lebanon to Stephen C. and Regina Glasscock McRay. She was a former employee of Colton’s Restaurant in Bardstown.

She is survived by two daughters, Tahlia Black and Arianna Black, both of Lexington; her mother, Regina Glasscock McRay of Lexington; her father, Stephen C. McRay of Bardstown; and one brother, Mark Johnston (Tammy) of Paris.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Carey & Son Funeral Home of Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

