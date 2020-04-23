Posted by admin

Obituary: Nancy Jean Quartermouse Richardson Garner, 81, Lebanon Junction

Nancy Jean Quartermouse Richardson Garner, 81, of Lebanon Junction, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home. She was a former cook at The Kitchen restaurant in Shepherdsville and a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John William Richardson; two sons, John Alan Richardson Sr. and David “Sadie” Richardson; one sisters, Bessie Vandiver; and three grandchildren, Jason Tatum, Shauna Richardson and Niki Richardson.

Survivors include two daughters, Vicki Bell (Frankie) and Elaine Polly (Mitchell); two sons, Darrell Richardson (Reva) and Albert Coffey; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchidren.

The funeral, burial and visitation will be private.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

