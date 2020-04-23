Posted by admin

Deadline to pay county property taxes has been extended to May 15, 2020

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 23, 2020 — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that the deadline to pay Nelson County property taxes has been extended to May 15, 2020.

Payments will be accepted at the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or you can leave your payment in a secure drop box located at the front of the Sheriff’s Office.

Acceptable forms of payment are cash, cashiers check, money order, debit card and credit card. No personnel checks will be accepted.

Property taxes may also be paid online at the sheriff’s website using a debit or credit cards. Visit www.nelsonsheriff.com to look up your tax bill and make payment.

-30-