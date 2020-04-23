Posted by admin

New COVID-19 case reported in Nelson; medical services set to reopen on Monday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 23, 2020 — One additional new COVID-19 case was reported in Nelson County Thursday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

New, individual cases were also reported each in LaRue and Washington counties.

The three new cases reported Thursday bring the total in the six-county Lincoln Trail district to 74.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 31

LaRue 5

Marion 13

Meade 5

Nelson 16

Washington 4

Of the 74 cases, 70 of them are on home isolation or have been released from monitoring.

GOV. BESHEAR’S THURSDAY UPDATE. Gov. Andy Beshear reported during his Thursday news conference that the number of new COVID-19 cases appears to be increasing more slowly despite the fact that more tests are being conducted than ever.

According to Beshear, 42,844 people had been tested by Thursday, with 3,481 of those testing positive for the virus.

Other those positive cases, 1,115 required hospitalization; there are currently 302 people currently in the hospital with the virus.

A total of 570 hospital patients have needed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) care; right now, 163 patients are in ICUs.

A total of 191 people have died of the virus to date, with 1,335 people fully recovered.

SOME BUSINESSES REOPEN MONDAY. According to Beshear, some medical services businesses will reopen, which includes non-urgent/emergent healthcare services, diagnostic radiology and lab services in outpatient hospital services, healthcare clinics, medical offices, physical therapy settings, chiropractic offices, optometrists, and dental offices.

During the governor’s Thursday press conference, Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Public Health, encouraged people to make use of telehealth rather than in-person services.

Hospitals will still restrict visitors, and even a visit to your family doctor’s office will not look the same as before COVID-19, he said.

Healthcare providers will are being encouraged to eliminate their traditional waiting rooms and use non-traditional waiting areas, like a “parking lot lobby.”

All patients and others that visit a medical office must wear a surgical or procedural mask in hospital or surgical center; in other health care settings a surgical, procedural or cloth mask/face covering will be required.

