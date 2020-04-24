Posted by admin

Physician’s family discussion leads to donation of PPE to Family Medical Center

Dr. Holly McCoy, a physician at HMH Bardstown Family Medical Center, prepares to move a cart loaded with personal protection equipment donated by the Louisiana-Pacific Corporation on Wednesday.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, April 24, 2020 — A Bardstown physician’s conversation with her father-in-law led to a substantial donation of much-needed personal protection equipment (PPE) to the HMH Bardstown Family Medical Center.

The donation of PPE on Wednesday came from Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, an American building materials manufacturer based in Nashville. The donation included 320 N95 masks, a supply of gowns, and more than 3,000 gloves that will help front-line caregivers in treating and testing potential COVID-19 patients.

DR. HOLLY MCCOY

The idea for a donation was launched after Dr. Holly McCoy, a physician at Family Medical Center, shared the need for PPE with her father-in-law, Dustan McCoy. McCoy is a member of the Louisiana-Pacific Corp. board of directions, and he reached out to the company to see if they could help. The company rounded up the much-needed supplies and arranged for delivery.

“We need this equipment to help protect our doctors and nurses and patients and staff from this COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. McCoy said Tuesday. “Louisiana-Pacific heard about our needs and immediately sprang into action, sending us masks and gloves and gowns. It’s wonderful to see one community helping out another like this.”

The in-kind donation was arranged through the HMH Foundation. The foundation has actively been soliciting donations during the COVID-19 pandemic for its COVID-19 Emergency Fund at ourhmh.org/online-donations. All gifts will directly benefit HMH caregivers.

