Obituary: Linda L. Spalding, 75, Bardstown

Linda L. Spalding, 75, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Norton Hospital. She was born Nov. 6, 1944, in Washington County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ethel Noel; two sisters, Doris Smith and Jean Beam; and one brother, Don Noel.

She is survived by her husband, James “Teddy” Spalding of Bardstown; one son, Woody (Mary King) Spalding of Bardstown; two sisters, Dorvel Breeding and Carolyn Martin, both of Bardstown; two grandchildren Brain Spalding and Jessica (Alex Boone) Spalding, both of Bardstown; and two great-grandchildren; Harley Nichole Spalding and Hadley James Boone.

Visitation and graveside service at Holy Trinity Cemetery will be private.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

