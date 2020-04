Posted by admin

Mayor: Local officials forming group to advise on the reopening of local economy

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, April 24, 2020 –– In his latest Friday COVID-19 update video, Mayor Dick Heaton offered initial details in the forming of a group to help plan the reopening of the local economy and how to do so in a way that will get businesses open again and still protect the safety and health of local residents.

