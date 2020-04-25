Posted by admin

Obituary: Edna Mae Jackson Hardin, 86, formerly of Bardstown

Edna Mae Jackson Hardin, 86, of Seymour, Ind., formerly of Bardstown, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Lutheran Community Home in Seymour, Ind. She was born June 1, 1933 in Taylorsville. She grew up in Bardstown and graduated from Old Kentucky Home High School in 1951. She loved music from hymns to old time rock and roll. She enjoyed church and reading her Bible, also enjoyed fishing and flea markets. She taught countless people over the years how to love with her example of caring and loving others, especially her children, daughters, son-in-love, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She lived in Louisville for many years and lived in Seymour, Ind., the past 10 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Hardin; her parents, Arthur Jesse Jackson and Flora Ellen Cox Jackson; two grandchildren, Faith Hardin and Baby Hardin; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

She is survived by one daughter, Sheryl (Richard) Hampton of Seymour, Ind.; two sons, Arthur (Billie) Hardin of Georgetown and Timothy (Kathy) Hardin of Seymour, Ind.; one sister, Margie Zangrilli; two aunts, Geneva Nutgrass, and Bonnie Bodine; four grandchildren, Robertson (Rebecca) Hampton, Vanessa (Mathew) DuSablon, Jenna (Noah) Freeman, and Isaac Hardin; six great-grandchildren, Miles Hampton, Reid Hampton, Sophia DuSablon, Bianca DuSablon, Caroline DuSablon, and Arthur (AJ) DuSablon; and many nieces and nephews.

Her services will be private with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Lutheran Community Home Building Fund, or Gideons International.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

