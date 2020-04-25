Posted by admin

Obituary: Bettie Jean Dunn ‘Dee Dee’ Moore, 84

BETTIE JEAN DUNN “DEE DEE” MOORE

Bettie Jean Dunn “Dee Dee” Moore, 84, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Willow Creek Assisted Living in Elizabethtown. She was born Jan. 9, 1936, in Woodford County. She was a graduate of Asbury University and Loyola University. She was a retired teacher, who taught in numerous classrooms as well as in the Georgia onion fields as a teacher in the Migrant Education Program. She was an avid reader, loved learning her entire life and was passionate about her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Moore; her parents, Wallace and May Colston Dunn; and three brothers, James Dunn, Johnny Dunn and Phillip Dunn.

She is survived by two sisters, Joyce (Wayne) Turner of Bardstown and Mary Jane O’Neil of LaCrescent, Minn.; one brother, David (Jessie) Dunn of Lexington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral is private with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

