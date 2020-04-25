Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail reports new COVID-19 cases in Nelson, Hardin and Meade counties

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, April 25, 2020 — Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in the Lincoln Trail District.

The new total includes one new case in Nelson County; two new cases in Hardin County; two new cases in Meade County; and one new case in Marion County.

Of the 85 cases, 79 are on home isolation or have been released from monitoring by the health department.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 34

LaRue 5

Marion 14

Meade 8

Nelson 19

Washington 5

REOPENING STATE’S ECONOMY. On Tuesday, April 21, Gov. Andy Beshear provided the first indication that Kentucky could begin to consider a safe reopening of the economy through the Healthy at Work initiative.

The Healthy at Work initiative aims to give workers and employers tools to restart business safely when the time is right by use of a phased and gradual approach.

PHASE 1. Phase1 is an evaluation of Kentucky’s readiness to reopen. This will be based on seven benchmarks that include a fourteen consecutive day decline in new cases and rates, availability of personal protective equipment, and the ability to physical distance at large gatherings.

PHASE 2. Phase 2 begins once all seven benchmarks have been met. During Phase 2, the Department for Public Health will evaluate individual businesses’ ability to safely reopen.

Utilizing a gradual approach allows health professionals to monitor for any connections between spikes in COVID-19 cases and the removal of restrictions. This ensures that Kentuckians can safely return to work while protecting those who are at highest risk.



Gov. Beshear stated that businesses closed due to COVID-19 may begin submitting proposals to reopen via the online application at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/TeamKentucky/ReopenKY.

If businesses have additional questions, they can email them to HealthyAtWork@ky.gov. Businesses are also encouraged to visit https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-healthy-at-work for more information.

-30-