Posted by admin

City police investigate early Sunday morning stabbing death of Bardstown man

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, April 26, 2020 — Bardstown Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to a police department press release, officers were dispatched for a report of a stabbing at 1:40 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Camptown Road.

When officers arrived,d the found an unidentified victim at the scene with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital where he died of his wounds.

No information was released on possible suspected.

City police detectives are investigating the incident and are asking for help from the public.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the city police anonymous tip line, (502) 348-HEAT (4328).

-30-