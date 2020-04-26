Posted by admin

7 new COVID-19 cases reported by Lincoln Trail; 2 new cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, April 26, 2020 — Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, including two additional cases confirmed in Nelson County.

The new cases bring Nelson County’s total to 21 COVID-19 cases.

Local sources report the new cases include a 46-year-old female and a 25-year-old female, both from the New Haven area.

Two additional cases were also reported Sunday in Hardin County, two in Marion County, and one additional case in Meade County.

At press time, there is a total of 92 cases of COVID-19 in the Lincoln Trail District.



The total per-county cases include:

Hardin 36 (+2)

LaRue 5

Marion 16 (+2)

Meade 9 (+1)

Nelson 21 (+2)

Washington 5

The Lincoln Trail District Health Department is advising that while family pets have been reported to have contracted COVID-19, there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus.

Until we learn more about how the virus affects animals, pet owners should consider taking the extra steps below during this COVID-19 crisis.

If you are sick, restrict contact with your pets just like you would with people.

Do not allow pets to lick your face or share your bed.

If you must care for your pet while ill, wear a cloth face mask and wash your hands before and after pet contact.

Even if you are not ill, walk dogs on a leash while maintaining physical distancing from others, and do not let your pets interact with people outside of your household.

Bring cats indoors if possible.

If your pet needs veterinary care, ask if your vet offers telemedicine consultations. It is not recommended that pets be tested for COVID-19 at this time.

For information visit the Centers for Disease Control Healthy Pets, Healthy People website at https://www.cdc.gov/healthypets/.

