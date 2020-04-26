Posted by admin

Obituary: Arthur Lee Mattingly Sr., 63, New Hope

Arthur Lee Mattingly Sr., 63, of New Hope, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 23, 1956, in New Hope. He was the former owner of the old Mattingly Food Mart which he operated for 24 years. He was an employee of Joy Mining (now Komatsu Mining) in Lebanon. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Linton “Bunk” and Elizabeth Lillian Newton Mattingly; three sisters, Rose Marie Mattingly, Janet Cissell and Ann Mattingly; two brothers, Anthony Gerard Mattingly and Francis Gerald “Flood” Mattingly.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Carlene Sims Mattingly; two daughters, Rachael Gootee (Jason) of Loretto and Kayla Newton (Blake) of New Hope; two sons, Arthur Lee Mattingly Jr. of Bardstown and Andy Mattingly (Angela) of New Hope; seven sisters, Sarah Hutchins (Howard) of Loretto, Marlene Mattingly and Patty Mattingly (Walt Becker),both of New Hope, Norma O’Daniel (Jerry) and Mary Ann Riggs (Jackie), both of Bardstown, Margaret Reece (Mike) of Louisville and Theresa Mullen (John) of Greenville; seven brothers, Joe Mattingly (Rose), Jude Mattingly, Charlie Mattingly (Sheann) and Bill Mattingly (Sabra), all of Bardstown, Bernie Mattingly (Janie) of Loretto, Larry Mattingly (Doris) of Bloomfield and Steve Mattingly (P.J.) of New Hope; 10 grandchildren, Abby Hicks, Nevah Hutchins, Bentley Mattingly, Linkin Mattingly, Tylor Gootee, Alexis Gootee, Cameron Gootee, Landon Newton, Emily Newton, Henry Newton; and one great-grandson, Collin Brady.

Private Graveside Services will be held at St. Vincent de Paul cemetery in New Hope with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date.

Pallbearers are Arthur Mattingly, Jr., Andy Mattingly, Jason Gootee, Blake Newton and Tyler Gootee.

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

