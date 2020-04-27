Posted by admin

Bardstown council to meet via Zoom teleconference at 6 p.m. Tuesday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, April 27, 2020 — The Bardstown City Council will have its second regular meeting for the month of April via Zoom teleconference at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

The agenda includes three change orders for the renovation of the former Newcomb Oil building on East John Rowan to be the city’s new fire station; recommendations for 26 certificates of appropriateness from the Historic Review Board; first reading of a cable TV/Internet rate ordinance; a donation request from Tri-County United Way; and the Mayor’s update.

The meeting video will be broadcast live on Bardstown Cable TV channel 20 and on the City of Bardstown YouTube channel.

