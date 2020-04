Posted by admin

WBRT will carry Bardstown City Council meeting starting 6 pm Tuesday, April 28th

Monday, April 27, 2020 — WBRT AM/FM will broadcast Tuesday evening’s Bardstown City Council meeting starting at 6 p.m.

Listeners can listen to the city council meeting at 1320 AM, 97.1 FM or 94.9 for listeners in the Lebanon/Marion County listening area.

Listeners can also catch the broadcast via the WBRT live stream at www.WBRTCountry.com.

