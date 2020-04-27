Posted by admin

Obituary: James Isiah ‘Jamie’ Keene III, 32, Bardstown

James Isiah “Jamie” Keene III, 32, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 29, 1987, in Nelson County to Marilyn Gerton and James Isiah Keene Jr. He was an employee of American Fuji Seal and was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church. He was a loving father who loved to play sports with his sons and spend time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rose Marie Stone and James Isiah Keene Sr.; and two uncles, David Leon Gerton and Phillip Dewayne Keene.

He is survived by two sons, James Isiah Keene IV and Tameron Leon Keene, both of Louisville; his mother, Marilyn Gerton Keene of Bardstown; his father, James Isiah (Lori) Keene Jr. of Bardstown; one brother, Jordan Keene of Lexington; his maternal grandparents, James E. and Jane Gerton of Springfield; one stepbrother, Jared Murphy of Bardstown; one stepsister, Lynn Murphy of Louisville; two half-sisters, Dee Reed and Priscilla Reed, both of Newark, N.J.; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral will be private.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

