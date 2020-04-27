Posted by admin

Obituary: Rita Marie Everett, 90, Manton

Rita Marie Everett, 90, of Manton, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 16, 1929, in Chicago Heights, Ill. She was a former employee of Central Kentucky Headstart with 14 years of service. She also volunteered for Washington County Preschool for 20 years. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Manton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Quinten David Everett (1998); and her parents, Carlo and Laura Ziccardi Segala.

Survivors include three daughters, Diane Gagel (Richard) of Lexington, Veronica Fisher (John) and Pamela Zevotek (Daniel) both of Manton; two sons, David J. Everett (Vicki) of Paris and James M. Everett (Michelle) of Raywick; four siblings, Dorris Segala of Chicago Heights, Ill., John Segala (Lena) of Glenwood, Ill., Loretta Gurgone (Joseph) of Frankfort, Ill., and Carla Pariseau (George) of Plymouth, Mich.; six grandchildren, Logan, Laura, Shawn, Sarah, Jessica and Lindsay; five great-grandchildren; and six step-grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held at Mattingly Funeral Home with burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Manton with Deacon Donald Coulter officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Pallbearers are David Everett, James Everett, Rick Gagel, John Fisher, Daniel Zevotek and Shawn Turner.

Memorial donations may go to Hosparus Health Green River, PO Box 4134, Campbellsville, KY 42719

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

