Obituary: Joseph Louis Bickett, Sr., 75, of Loretto

Joseph Louis Bickett, Sr., 75, of Loretto, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Loretto. He was a former employee of General Electric in Louisville.

JOSEPH LOUIS BICKETT SR.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph David and Mary Nellie Nalley Bickett; one daughter, Theresa Mae Bickett (Gene Marcy), one sister, Catherine Thompson (Paul); one brother, Joseph Butler Bickett; and one brother-in-law, Buck Wethington.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Mary Merine Bickett; six sons, Joe Joe Bickett (Sandy) of Lebanon, David Louis Bickett (Ray) of Greenville, Michael Wayne Bickett (Tammy) of Lebanon, Greg Bickett (Donna) of Bardstown, Joseph Louis Bickett, Jr. of Lebanon, Chris “Ugg” Bickett (Karen) of Loretto; two daughters, Amanda Case (John) of Georgia and Gina Bickett (John Adkins) of Loretto; 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Wethington of Saint Mary’s; two brothers, Mike Bickett (Charlotte) of Loretto and Earl Bickett (Betty) of Loretto.

Funeral Services will be private at Mattingly Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.

Memorial donations may go toward funeral expenses.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

