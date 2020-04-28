Posted by admin

2 new cases reported in Lincoln Trail District; no new cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, April 27, 2020 — Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the six-county Lincoln Trail District Health Department Monday afternoon. Both new cases are in Meade County.

This brings the total number of cases in the Lincoln Trail District to 94.

NELSON COUNTY UPDATE. Nelson County’s case total remains at 21 cases. Two of those are currently hospitalized. Six cases are on home isolation, and 13 have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County has had 16 confirmed cases. Of those, none are in the hospital. Four are currently on home isolation, and 12 have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County has had five confirmed COVID-19 cases. Three of those remain on home isolation; two have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County has had 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases. One of those remain under home isolation; the other four have recovered.



The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 36

LaRue 5

Marion 16

Meade 11

Nelson 21

Washington 5

Of the 94 reported cases, 86 cases are on home isolation or have been released from monitoring.

DONORS SOUGHT. The American Red Cross, in partnership with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are seeking people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 to sign up to donate plasma. This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease. People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus.

You may qualify to donate plasma for COVID-19 patients if you meet specific plasma and blood donation eligibility requirements:

A COVID-19 diagnosis confirmed by a laboratory test

Have fully recovered from COVID-19 for at least two weeks

Are at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds (additional weight requirements apply for donors age 18 or older)

Generally feel well, even if you are being treated for a chronic condition

To learn more, visit the American Red Cross website at https://www.redcross.org. Scroll down to COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program and click on the red “Learn More” box.

If you meet the above criteria and are interested in participating, fill out the “Donor Eligibility Form” located at the bottom of the page. A Red Cross representative will follow up with you to confirm eligibility.

-30-