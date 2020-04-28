Posted by admin

WBRT, WOKH to broadcast ‘Radio Cares,’ a one-day fundraiser for Feeding America

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, April 27, 2020 — WBRT Bardstown and Lebanon Hometown Radio along with WOKH The Rocket 102.7 FM Monday announced the stations will broadcast “Radio Cares: Feeding America Emergency Radiothon.”

The telethon is a one-day fundraising event this Thursday, April 30, 2020, to benefit Feeding America, the largest hunger relief organization in the U.S.

All funds raised will go directly to Feeding America to support its 200-member network of local food banks across the U.S., including the Kentucky Heartland Chapter that serves 42 counties in Kentucky — including Nelson County — from its Elizabethtown headquarters.

“Radio Cares: Feeding America Emergency Radiothon” will air on WBRT and WOKH this Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To donate to help fight hunger in America, visit: www.radiocares.org or text “Feed” to 95819. All donations go directly to Feeding America for their distribution to local food banks.

Feeding America established the COVID-19 Response Fund on March 13th. Since then, Feeding America has distributed $112.4 million and over 94 million pounds of food to food banks across the U.S., helping provide nearly 79 million meals to people facing hunger.

Feeding America announced earlier this month that an estimated $1.4 billion in additional resources will be needed over the next six months to sustain operations and continue to provide food for people struggling with hunger — a 30 percent increase to the baseline six-month operating costs of its 200 member food banks nationwide.

U.N. experts foresee a second pandemic on track to follow COVID-19 – a global hunger pandemic. Now, more than ever, U.S. food banks need cash donations to continue to meet the needs of the growing number of people struggling to feed themselves and their families.

Visit radiocares.org for more information.

