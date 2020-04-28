Posted by admin

Tuesday update: Lincoln Trail reports no new COVID-19 cases in six-county district

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 — No new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in the six-county Lincoln Trail District, according to the Lincoln Trail Districth Health Department.

The six counties in the district include Nelson, Meade, Hardin, Washington, LaRue, and Maron counties.

Nelson County’s COVID-19 case count remains at 21 cases. The total cases in the six-county district is 94.

NELSON COUNTY UPDATE. Of Nelson County’s 21 cases, two of those were hospitalized as of Monday. Six cases were on home isolation, and 13 have recovered.

MARION COUNTY. Marion County had 16 confirmed cases as of Monday. Of those, none are in the hospital. Four are currently on home isolation, and 12 have recovered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. Washington County had five confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday. Three of those remain on home isolation; two have recovered.

LARUE COUNTY. LaRue County had 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday. One of those remain under home isolation; the other four have recovered.

The total number of cases per county reported on Monday remaims as follows:

Hardin 36

LaRue 5

Marion 16

Meade 11

Nelson 21

Washington 5

Of the 94 reported cases, 86 cases are on home isolation or have been released from monitoring.

-30-