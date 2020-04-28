Posted by admin

Police have ‘person of interest’ in Sunday stabbing death of Bardstown man

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 — The Bardstown Police Department has a person of interest in the stabbing death Sunday of a Bardstown man.

According to a police department update, city police detectives’s investigation has led them to develop evidence connected to an individual who they believe as involved in the incident.

The evidence gathered will be presented to the next meeting of the Nelson County Grand Jury. The grand jury will not meet until the court system resumes normal operation, police said.

BACKGROUND. At 1:40 a.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020, city police were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Camptown Road for a reported stabbing. Officers found one victim who had multiple stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and transported to Flaget Memorial Hospital where he died of his wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police or the police department’s anonymous tip line at 502-348-HEAT (4328).

