City of Bardstown getting big response for its COVID-19 business relief program

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 — Mayor Dick Heaton said the city’s small business relief program aimed at helping local businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic has attracted a lot of applications so far.

Aaron Boles, the city’s chief financial officer, said the city has received 91 applications so far. The city has received additional private donations, bringing the business relief fund total to $109,000.

MAYOR DICK HEATON

Of the 91 applications received, 31 applications were from city businesses with revenues of $100,000 or less; another 31 were from businesses with revenues between $100,000 and $500,000; and eight applications were received from businesses with revenues between $500,000 and $1 million.

Nine of the applications submitted so far are ineligible due to the business type or revenue limitations of the business relief program, Boles said.

Of the 91 applications, 20 were from hair salons or barbers; 11 were from restaurants; and the rest were a mix of general retail businesses and professional offices like dentists, chiropractors, etc.

Applications and details about the Small Business Relief program may be found on the City of Bardstown’s website. Applications will be accepted until May 4, 2020. After that date, a committee will review the applications and awards will be made as soon as possible, Heaton said.

FIRE CHIEF BILLY MATTINGLY

FIRE DEPARTMENT CHANGE ORDERS. The city council discussed two change orders for the new fire station that were apparently the fault of the architect handling the project.

Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly said that the cable TV and power outlets in the dorm rooms were installed near the floor, when they should have been mounted high up on the wall where the TVs would be installed.

Mattingly said the first bid to relocate the cable and power outlets higher on the wall was more than $4,000. Mattingly balked at that bid, and a lower bid of $1,331 was submitted. Mattingly recommended the council deny the change, and they cables would be routed up to the TV sets via surface-mounted conduit.

Councilman Joe Buckman said he didn’t believe that was a good solution, given the fact the building was being completely remodeled. After more discussion, the council agreed to pay to move the power and cable outlets.

A second change-order paid for labor to install exterior lights that the architect overlooked fr the public entrance and the firefighters’ entrances. The architect agreed to pay the cost of the light fixtures.

The council also approved a third change order to provide installation of structural wood screws at certain points in the roof trusses for the front office area of the fire station.

BARDSTOWN BLESSINGS BOXES. Councilman Frankie Hibbs and Councilwoman Betty Hart provided the council with an update on the Bardstown Blessings donation boxes.

Two of the planned six donation boxes have been built, and several locations have been agreed on for placement.

One box will be located near the restrooms at the Community Park; another will be located near the City Pool; another will be located near the Senior Citizens Center; and an art supplies box will be located near the Fine Arts building on Court Square.

