Obituary: Larry Herman Thompson, 64, Bardstown

Larry Herman Thompson, 64, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 9, 1956, in Bardstown to the late Walter and Mary Curtsinger Thompson. He was a former employee of American Greetings and Hoffman Distributing.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry B. Thompson.

He is survived by his companion, Sheila Mattingly Clark of Bardstown; her children, Crystal Edlin of Springfield and Jon Clark of Bardstown; one sister, Shirley (Terry) Lawson of Bardstown; five nieces and nephews, Cindy (Pat) Roby of Deatsville, Wendy Lawson and Brian (Angel), both of Bardstown, and Mindy (Dewayne) Chesser and Scott (Carol) Thompson, both of Bloomfield; two aunts, Fronia Curtsinger of Lebanon and Ruby Curtsinger of Mount Washington; several great-nieces and nephews; one great-great niece; and many cousins.

The family followed his wishes for cremation with a private service.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

